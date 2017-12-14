Bullet Hell Dungeon Crawler ‘Enter the Gungeon’ Now on Switch

Devolver Digital’s Enter the Gungeon Arrives on Nintendo Switch

Open up the armory and grin from ear to ear, Devolver Digital and Dodge Roll Games has brought their high intensity rogue-like bullet hell to Nintendo’s hybrid console and you can download it right now as long as you reside in North or South America. If you’ve been looking for an over the top bullet hell to take with you on the go and somehow have not heard of Enter the Gungeon – a title we reviewed earlier this year on Xbox One and gave it a solid 90 – check out this gameplay trailer and see what you’ve been missing:

Enter the Gungeon is a rogue-like Bullet Hell set on a distant world with living bullets and other strange creatures. A legendary gun, said to be able to “kill the past” was locked away and four adventurers set out to recover the gun in the hopes of using it to rewrite their past. The game draws heavy inspiration and comparison from Binding of Isaac and Dark Souls, with the CFO of Devolver Digital, Fork Parker, having this to say:

“It’s like Zelda with guns or whatever,” and “Maybe it’s more like ‘open carry Animal Crossing’ but just use whatever quote is going to get the fans hyped.”

Enter the Gungeon is available now on the Nintendo Switch in North and South America, hitting the European market on December 18th and Japan on December 21. For more on Devolver Digital’s curious bullet hell experience, check out the game’s official website.

Source: Press Release