New Details Leaked for PS4 Exclusive Ghost of Tsushima

A Summary of What’s to Come from Sucker Punch

PSX is upon us, meaning we’re about to get some serious fuel for the PS4 hype train. But ahead of the Sony event, PlayStation New Zealand revealed some new details about Sucker Punch’s new IP, Ghost of Tsushima. We already know the game and developer will have a presence at PSX, but if you can’t wait, here’s what’s coming.

PlayStation New Zealand gave us an interesting summary of what players can expect in Ghost of Tsushima. We know it’s open world, but here’s how the experience will play out:

“Steel and swordsmanship – you must master both to survive in this colossal quest across 1274 Japan, where the Mongol army has taken over Tsushima Island. Don your armour, sharpen your katana and strap on your longbow as you assume the role of Jin, a battered samurai who remains the island’s only hope against the ruthless Khan and his vicious empire.

“Through swaying bamboo forests, ornate castles and luscious landscapes one brave soul must fight back against overwhelming odds. Can you build your legend as “the Ghost” in a bloody tale of betrayal and sacrifice, inspired by classic samurai stories?”

Not long after revealing their post, PlayStation New Zealand took it down.

Obviously, many of us are excited about the new PS4 exclusive. PlayStation's last new IP, Horizon: Zero Dawn, did amazingly both critically and commercially. So it would be interesting to see a Sony studio hit it out of the park once again. Hype is high.

