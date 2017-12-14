Destiny 2’s ‘the Dawning’ 2017 Begins in a Few Short Days

Destiny 2’s First Major Holiday Event ‘The Dawning’ Begins Next Week

It’s good to see Bungie’s latest first person shooter in the news positively for a change. Destiny 2 will see its first iteration of The Dawning, a holiday event carrying over from the previous game. Starting Tuesday, December 19th, and running until January 9th, players will notice a whole lot of festive cheer around the Guardian’s tower. This includes snow doting the landscape, snowball fights to burn off a little steam, and – most interestingly – the ability to use snowballs in Strikes as an offensive measure. Of course, what good would a new event in Destiny 2 be without some fantastic new limited gear?

As you can see, this years new armor sets are just unreal. Alongside the new gear, The Dawning will also reintroduce the Crucible mode “Mayhem” in which players will charge their super attacks extra quickly. Whether or not some consider this a wise move, Bungie has decided that if there is a specific piece of gear you want during The Dawning event, you’ll be able to purchase it from Eververse, meaning the dreaded M-word of video games might rear its ugly head. Bungie specifically stated:

” If there’s a specific Dawning item that you have your heart set on, Tess will refresh her inventory each week, enabling you to use your Bright Dust reserves for your holiday shopping. On one week or another during the three-week event, you’ll find every Dawning-themed exotic (ship, ghost, sparrow, emote) and every Dawning-themed legendary armor piece on her shelves.”

Are you excited to peg some Vex/Cabal/Fallen in the face with a snowball? What do you think of these new armor sets?

