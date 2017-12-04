Amazon’s Champions of Fire Invitational Delivered the Heat; Final Results Are In

Share This

 

Champions of Fire Featured a Thrilling Conclusion 

Amazon’s Champions of Fire Invitational took place over the weekend and featured some of gaming’s biggest influencers duking it out across a myriad of casual mobile titles for a share of a $50,000. I was lucky enough to witness the action live at Time Inc. Studios in New York City and can confirm that the action packed competition was nothing short of thrilling from beginning to end.

Champions of Fire

Following a nail-biting best of 11 showdown, Yassuo became the 2017 Champion of Fire and took home a whopping $10,000 by outplaying Hafu 6-4. In addition to the main event, charity matches were held to raise money for St. Mary’s Center, American Red Cross, and Paws for a Cause. Matches between Hafu, DJ R3hab, Mario Ho, Gassy Mexican, and Ali Nejad managed to pull in $750 for St. Mary’s Center, $500 for American Red Cross, and $250 for Paws for a Cause.

Below is the full lineup of players and the games they competed in:

Players in Final Standing Order:

  1. Yassuo | 320K Twitch followers
  2. Hafu | 536K Twitch followers
  3. Gassy Mexican | 725K Twitch followers
  4. Northernlion | 271K Twitch followers
  5. xChocoBars |131K Twitch followers
  6. Pokimane | 662K Twitch followers
  7. MystIc7 | 1.6M YouTube subscribers
  8. Avajaijai | 267K Twitch followers
  9. Galadon | 1.4M YouTube subscribers
  10. Naomi Kyle | 18K Twitch followers
  11. NampaiKid | 81K YouTube followers
  12. Swiftor | 1M Twitch followers

Participating Games:

  1. Beach Buggy Racing – Vector Unit
  2. Beat Fever – WRKSHP
  3. Cooking Craze – Big Fish Games
  4. Dancing Line – Cheetah Mobile
  5. Disney Crossy Road – Disney
  6. Minion Rush – Gameloft
  7. Flappy Bird Family – DOTGEARS
  8. Pac-Man 256 – Bandai Namco
  9. Real Racing 3 – Electronic Arts
  10. Sonic Forces: Speed Battle – SEGA

Champions of Fire

Champions of Fire differs from other competitive gaming tournaments thanks in part to its focus on casual mobile games and the people who play them. With a shorter learning curve, casual game tournaments are fun to watch as viewers can understand the action almost instantly. The tournament appeals to a diverse group of core and casual mobile players by combining top gamers with some of the most popular mobile games worldwide.

For more on Champions of Fire, keep it locked on COGconnected!

Related Posts


The 30 Hottest Xbox One Deals Just in Time for the Holidays

Amazon Giving Away A Couple Of New 3DS XL’s This Weekend

This Holiday’s 30 PC Gaming Deals Your Wallet Will Thank You For

30 Amazing PS4 Deals Happening Right Now Perfect for the Upcoming Holidays

You Can Now Link Amazon’s Alexa to Your Ghost in Destiny 2
Previous
Mega Man 11 Finally Coming in 2018