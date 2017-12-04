Amazon’s Champions of Fire Invitational Delivered the Heat; Final Results Are In

Champions of Fire Featured a Thrilling Conclusion

Amazon’s Champions of Fire Invitational took place over the weekend and featured some of gaming’s biggest influencers duking it out across a myriad of casual mobile titles for a share of a $50,000. I was lucky enough to witness the action live at Time Inc. Studios in New York City and can confirm that the action packed competition was nothing short of thrilling from beginning to end.

Following a nail-biting best of 11 showdown, Yassuo became the 2017 Champion of Fire and took home a whopping $10,000 by outplaying Hafu 6-4. In addition to the main event, charity matches were held to raise money for St. Mary’s Center, American Red Cross, and Paws for a Cause. Matches between Hafu, DJ R3hab, Mario Ho, Gassy Mexican, and Ali Nejad managed to pull in $750 for St. Mary’s Center, $500 for American Red Cross, and $250 for Paws for a Cause.

Below is the full lineup of players and the games they competed in:

Players in Final Standing Order:

Yassuo | 320K Twitch followers Hafu | 536K Twitch followers Gassy Mexican | 725K Twitch followers Northernlion | 271K Twitch followers xChocoBars |131K Twitch followers Pokimane | 662K Twitch followers MystIc7 | 1.6M YouTube subscribers Avajaijai | 267K Twitch followers Galadon | 1.4M YouTube subscribers Naomi Kyle | 18K Twitch followers NampaiKid | 81K YouTube followers Swiftor | 1M Twitch followers

Participating Games:

Champions of Fire differs from other competitive gaming tournaments thanks in part to its focus on casual mobile games and the people who play them. With a shorter learning curve, casual game tournaments are fun to watch as viewers can understand the action almost instantly. The tournament appeals to a diverse group of core and casual mobile players by combining top gamers with some of the most popular mobile games worldwide.

For more on Champions of Fire, keep it locked on COGconnected!