Middle-earth: Shadow of War Slaughter Tribe Expansion Is Out Today and It Brings Loads of New Content

Middle-earth: Shadow of War just got bigger today with the release of the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion DLC which adds the Slaughter Tribe to the game in addition to a ton of new content.

The Slaughter Tribe comes with their very own unique weapons, fighting style, missions, battles, fortresses, and more. Owners of the Expansion Pass can download the DLC for free starting today. Here’s what the DLC includes:

• Tribal Showdowns – New missions allowing players to face down Captains from the Slaughter tribe, with each showdown bringing unique challenges to complete.

• Tribal War Bands – Aid your ally and defeat your nemesis when facing off in the new Tribal War Bands quests as Captains from the Slaughter tribe bring their own forces to clash in battle.

• New Fortress Theme – Fortresses can now be commanded by and embody the characteristics of the Slaughter tribe, including themed monuments, outposts and Overlord throne room.

• Legendary Gear Set – Hunt down Legendary Slaughter tribe Orcs for a new Legendary gear set with additional upgrade challenges.

• Blood Ambush – Repel Captains from the Slaughter tribe as a succession of Orcs stage an ambush in true Slaughter tribe fashion.

There is also some free content and features being added to Middle-earth: Shadow of War today that was laid out a few days ago. Players can participate in Endless Siege and Rebellion while also playing around with the new Enhanced Photo Mode.

The Slaughter Tribe Nemesis Expansion is just the first in a long list of post-release content for the game. The Outlaw Tribe Expansion is due out on December 12th while the Blade of Galadriel and Desolation of Mordor Story Expansions will release in 2018.

SOURCE: Press Release