Shadow of the Colossus Is Pure Beauty in This New Commentary Video

Same Story, Better Spectacle

Back in 2005, Team Ico floored us with the magnificent narrative and visual beauty of Shadow of the Colossus. During E3 2017, Sony showcased the official remake and floored us once more. Today, Bluepoint Games came with a new commentary on how they rebuilt the experience.

The entirety of Shadow of the Colossus has been rebuilt from scratch for this generation. On the PlayStation 4, everything we’ve seen so far has looked stunning, but there’s plenty more we haven’t seen. To give us a better idea of how the experience has been improved, Bluepoint made yet another video. In this new yet not new footage, we revisit the beginning of the game. We are introduced to new physics and the environmental effects that were never present in the original PS2 version. See it down below.

Kudos to Bluepoint for bringing the experience back with fresh effects and animations.While the game has been upscaled in the past, this marks the first true remake. During Paris Games Week, we got to see one of the boss fights in real-time, and it appeared very true to the original in every respect. Will developers leave any new surprises for us? Comment your thoughts on the Shadow of the Colossus remake as it looks thus far.