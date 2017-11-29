Full Schedule of PlayStation Experience 2017 Panels Detailed

Beyond!

PlayStation nation, your favorite time of the year draws near as PlayStation Experience 2017 will kick off on Friday, December 8 at Anaheim, California. Kicking things off will be a treat for any longtime IGN fans, as Mr. Trending Gamer 2015, Greg Miller will be hosting an interview with Shu Hei and Shawn Layton. One can only hope that we will get the PSN name change here! In Japan, you can change a display name which works like an alias.





The panels of PlayStation Experience 2017 will all be held on December 9, and will all be live streamed via the links above. Get the full schedule of panels below.

PlayStation Experience 2017 Panels (December 9) 11:00 a.m. / PlayStation VR Game Panel – We can’t wait to tell you more about this one! Experience a candid conversation between two legends as they discuss developing their new PS VR title and lessons from VR development.

Sony notes that “though PlayStation’s biggest 2017 announcements were revealed at E3 and Paris Games Week, we’ve saved a few stocking stuffers for Friday night.” Thus, we may be getting some December PS4 announcements soon!

Source: PlayStation US Blog