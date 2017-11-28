From Genesis to Present Day PlayStation

Did you know Sony’s origins go as far back as post-World War II? Neither did I. It’s just one of many interesting facts that can now be found in the PlayStation Anthology Book, from the publishers of the Nintendo 64 Anthology book. A perfect gift for the PlayStation fanboy/fangirl or anyone interested in industry history.

There’s a wealth of information to be found in the PlayStation Anthology Book: the company’s origins, canceled game releases, and pivotal moments in history. Even new info on the business, technologies, and the “Father of PlayStation” himself, Ken Kutaragi. Essentially, there’s everything to know and everything you never knew, including:

A Full History of the Machine – From its Genesis, Successes, and Fame, to its Well-Earned Retirement

Official Games that Were Cancelled

Official Accessories

26 Exclusive Interviews

Never-Before-Released Information

The Rarest and Most Sought-After Games

458 paged hardback (Collector’s Edition) (Classic Edition 386 pages)





Thus, if you want to dive deep into the world of PlayStation and understand how it became what it is today, here’s your reference. The PlayStation Anthology Book, published by Geeks-Line, is available now on Amazon for $44.90. If you want to get fancy, you can purchase the Collector’s Edition from the Geeks-line official website.

SOURCE: Press Release