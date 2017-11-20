PS Canada Announces PlayStation 4 Pro Black Friday Bundles & More

Unique Deals for the Canadian Gamer

PlayStation US recently announced its Black Friday deals, so what about our fellow Canadians? Well, PlayStation just revealed their exclusive deals and start time for Black Friday. Plenty of savings to be had on PS4, PS4 Pro, games, and DualShock controllers. So, let’s get started.

To kick things off, let’s talk about the PS4 console bundles. For this year’s Black Friday, PlayStation is offering a $100 dollar discount on 1 Tetrabyte PlayStation 4 bundles: One comes with NHL 18 while the other comes packaged with NBA 2K18.

Additionally, starting at $399.99, anyone can get the PlayStation 4 Pro. There are two versions are being bundled, one with Horizon: Zero Dawn and the other with Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Available at discounts of $150. Both games arrive via digital codes, so you’re basically getting the regular boxes.

For VR, PlayStation is offering $100 off all their bundles. These include the bundles for Gran Turismo Sport and Skyrim VR. But, if you’re just looking for the headset, the same discount applies.

Lastly, DualShock controllers start at $49.99. $25 discounts across the board, no matter your color preference. If you live in the US and haven’t done so already, you can check out the PlayStation Black Friday deals going on right now.

Canada’s PlayStation Black Friday Week begins on November 23rd, 2017, and ends on December 1st. Be sure to check back for the updated list of deals and any surprises. Until then,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release