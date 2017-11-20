Share This

 

Battle Chef Brigade Launches Today for Switch and PC

New Battle Chef Brigade Launch Trailer Too 

After stealing our hearts in 2014, Trinket Studios’ Kickstarter project sensation, Battle Chef Brigade is finally out today for Switch and PC. The beautifully hand-drawn title mixes up old-school combo-heavy brawling with fast Super Puzzle Fighter-esque puzzle during the game’s cooking segments. It’s been a winning mix of ingredients that has wetted the appetites of many PAX attendees in the years since its announcement.

Battle Chef Brigade

A few outlets have already given their reviews for Battle Chef Brigade and the consensus is mostly positive. It’s good to see another crowdfunded project like this year’s A Hat In Time to have a positive release. Besides that, it’s also another great score for Switch to nab this anticipated indie title.

Take a look at the release trailer below:

Battle Chef Brigade is out now for PC and Switch for $19.99. No word yet when we’ll get the cooking anime fighter on PS4, but no need to wait to jump into this dish.

