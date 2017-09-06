Pre-Orders for Jydge are Live, Comes With Two Free Games

10tons Bringing a Tidal Wave of Twin-Stick Shootin’ to the PSN Next Month

Who doesn’t love twin-stick shooters? Crazy people, that’s who. Same goes for sweet deals. If you’re one of those crazy people, this will seem like an awful punishment. 10tons is offering both Crimsonland and Neon Chrome as pre-order bonuses for anyone grabbing Jydge for PS4. That’s two extra games for zero dollars!

If you’re unfamiliar with the premise, here’s all you need to know. The megacity known as Edenbyrg is full of bad dudes. Your job is to build yourself a Jydge, shoot all the crime in Edenbyrg and get out alive. Simple, right? Of course it is. We’re not here for nuanced discussions on the duality of man, we’re here to shoot crime in the face and look good doing it. And this game does look pretty good. I don’t know when or how dystopian future kingdoms got associated with neon, but I wholeheartedly approve.

If one twin-stick shooting adventure isn’t enough, that pre-order comes with two more games in the very same vein from 10tons. Crimsonland is a core experience in the genre, while Neon Chrome adds more customization and roguelike elements to spice up your playthrough. Jydge is up fore pre-ordering on PSN right now for a scant $11.99. Until the game is released next month, feast upon this delicious teaser trailer!

