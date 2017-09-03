This Incredibly Hot League of Legends Cosplay Music Video is Fantastic

League of Legends Cosplay Music Video

If you visit us regularly, you know we love cosplay. Yesterday, we posted some super sexy body paint cosplay. Today, we have something a little different for you. We generally post pictures of brilliant and sexy cosplay but this time we thought we would share with you an amazing video. This video is from the filmmaking duo Sneaky Zebra. They attended MCM Comic Con 2017 and put together a terrific video that captures some unbelievably hot cosplay from the show.

Sneaky Zebra is well known for their amazing videos and has attended big conventions in past years. They always manage to capture a wide range of the cosplayers showing off their creations and favorite poses. The costumes on display in this video are simply amazing. Sneaky Zebra had this to say about their video: “The guys over at Riot Games challenged us to make another League of Legends cosplay video, showcasing some of the best League cosplayers the UK has to offer so we took to MCM Comic Con 2017 to see what we could find!”

This isn’t the first time we have posted League of Legends cosplay. Back in April, we posted some cosplay by Vietnamese-American cosplayer Hana Bunny. She was portraying Ahri who is a playable female champion in the online game. Ahri is a very mobile Assassin class champion who requires a good deal of precision to pull off her abilities.Take a peek at one of the images below:

