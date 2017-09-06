Destiny 2 Servers Running Great On Day One

Expect a Rash of Flying Pigs to Darken the Skies Shortly

Destiny 2 servers went live today and so far there’s been few, if any, issues with connectivity or dropouts. If this is news to you, then congratulations on escaping that huge rock you’ve been living under. Was there in-suite laundry?

In all seriousness, this is a shining testament to the excellent work Bungie has done with this game launch. Seasoned veterans of the AAA tango can likely recall a long list of times when firing up a new game meant working your ass off to connect for at least the first day, sometimes even longer. Of course, Destiny 2 has arrived just behind a veritable tsunami of hype, the landscape forever changed by it touching down. Now, there have been scattered reports of people waiting in queue for a bit before getting on, but that hasn’t been the average experience, more of an occasional nuisance.

Expect a flurry of reviews, early impressions and reactions to start hitting the web shortly. While the console version has launched with hardly a wrinkle, the PC version is coming exclusively through Blizzard’s servers. Those guys never have problems on launch day, right? Right? RIGHT? Destiny 2 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version will arrive on October 24th, 2017.

