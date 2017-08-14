Uncharted the Lost Legacy File Size Revealed – It’s Pretty Big

The Spin-Off File Is Almost as Large as Uncharted 4’s

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s file size has been revealed, and it’s pretty large for an expansion. According to review code downloads, the game takes of 44gb of hard drive space. By comparison, it’s only 4 gigabytes smaller than Uncharted 4, which released over a year ago and required nearly three years of development.

Originally, The Lost Legacy was going to be smaller but Naughty Dog ended up investing quite a bit of time and resources. Not too much time, however, since they almost developed a triple-A experience in just over a year. That’s no easy feat. Make no mistake, however, the game is still significantly shorter than Uncharted 4. The large file size is boosted by the graphical enhancements that were unavailable to Uncharted 4 since the PS4 Pro hadn’t been released yet. We’re talking 1440p/HDR.

Players will follow the story of Chloe and Nadine, embarking on a new adventure set in India. With immaculate detail, devs have painted a new world design with elements of open world exploration. Additionally, new character animations have been built from scratch.

In related news, Naughty Dog has assured buyers of the Season Pass that they will be able to download The Lost Legacy at no extra cost. But when it does release, it will be available as a standalone title for $39.99.

