“[Titanfall 2] Didn’t Quite Sell as Well as It Should Have” – Respawn CEO

There Are Still Many Plans for the Future of Titanfall

Titanfall 2 is one of the critically acclaimed shooters of 2016, nominated for its gameplay at The Video Game Awards. Commercially, however, its performance may have fallen below expectations. While it was released in between two AAA shooters in the form of Call of Duty Ininite Warfare and Battlefield 1, Respawn initially denied this was the cause of lower sales. In hindsight, the perspective seems to have changed.

Speaking with GameSpot, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella talked about the state of Titanfall 2 and the direction of the Titanfall universe. In talking about the game’s overall sales, he expressed a measure of disappointment:

“The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn’t quite sell as well as it should have. Maybe because it was super crowded, the pricing was aggressive–it was a rough window to launch our game. But we’ve got a really great fanbase. There’s not really much negativity or acidity compared to other communities, so I’m very thankful for that. It’s important for us to keep the franchise going. ‘We’re doing more Titanfall,’ which is the quote I’m supposed to say. We have our franchise creative director, who’s in charge of safeguarding the franchise in multiple formats and making sure it continues to grow. There’s some other things we’re doing that haven’t been announced just yet, but we’re heavily invested in the Titanfall universe.”

Despite its commercial performance, Titanfall 2 still sees an active player community. With seven free DLCs dropped since launch, Respawn has given players reason to keep coming back. Moreover, they announced 4K support for the Xbox One X. With more free content and ongoing support in the future, the IP still has legs.

As of right now, the next Titanfall-related project is Titanfall: Assault, a mobile game releasing on August 10. The real-time strategy spin-off will offer a new perspective and carry a bit more of the universe’s lore. But touching more on the Titanfall universe, Zampella mentioned plans for the franchise’s direction:

“We’re working on more Titanfall–we’re not announcing what that is yet, but there’s a few other things in the works–the mobile game, which turned out fantastic and is super fun, the fans love it and allowed us to expand on what we did in the last games. So I’m pretty happy with what the franchise has become.”

If you haven’t already played Titanfall 2, it’s never too late. Copies of the game are still cheap and come with all DLCs. Furthermore, the game is now available on EA Access. If you have played Titanfall 2, comment below. What are your thoughts on the game’s future and sales?

