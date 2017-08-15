Tencent Is Reportedly Investing in Bluehole, the Studio Behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

A Report Says Tencent Is Investing in the Battlegrounds Studio Bluehole

If you’ve been following the insanely positive reception to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds you would know that the sales have skyrocketed since its Early Access release in March. In a new report from Yical Global in China, it was revealed that the major companyTencent has decided to invest in Bluehole, the creator of Battlegrounds.

Now, if the report from the popular financial news publication in China is to be believed, it is not exactly surprising as Bluehole’s Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games in the world right now, and it’s only available in Early Access on Steam! Considering just how well the game has done, Tencent, the company that owns Riot Games and the majority of Epic Games, has decided Bluehole is a studio they want to invest in.

According to the report from Yical Global, Tencent intended to acquire Bluehole in its entirety, however the South Korean company rejected the original offer. Since then, Tencent has decided the best option was to invest an unspecified amount. At this time Tencent has not made any comment about their decision to invest with the creative studio. Again, it’s not hard to come up with at least a few reasons, first of which is just how successful PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has been thus far.

Since March 2017, when Battlegrounds was released, the game has sold over 5 million copies! On top of that, it is the most popular non-valve game on Steam, passing hugely popular titles like GTA V and comes in third as the most popular game of all time on Steam behind Dota 2 and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Later this year Battlegrounds is set to be released on the Xbox One consoles (including the Xbox One X), and it’s likely the current sales numbers are going to increase substantially again! What do you think about Tencent investing in Bluehole? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates.

SOURCE