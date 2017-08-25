Nintendo Switch Is Getting Telltale’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Batman

Nintendo Confirmed the Games via Social Media

Games with compelling storytelling have proven to be all the rage, no matter the console. But can you imagine playing such games on the go? This has never been applicable with the titles by Telltale Games. But, if new evidence is anything to go by, we’ll soon be seeing Telltale’s Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy on the Nintendo Switch.

Not too long ago, leaked retail listings for Batman and Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series indicated Nintendo Switch versions. Up until now, Nintendo has said nothing on the matter. However, their latest Twitter post provides the most unsubtle tease.

Get ready to defend the galaxy or become the Dark Knight when more @telltalegames adventures arrive on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/4TncanjMgf — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 24, 2017

It looks like both games from Telltale are coming to the portable console, after all. Therefore, fans of either series can rejoice. Although Nintendo hasn’t delivered a release date, that news may come from TTG later down the line.

Both Telltale’s Batman: Enemy Within and Guardian’s of the Galaxy are available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Android, and iOS. You can find Batman: The Telltale Series on all aforementioned platforms with the inclusion of Xbox 360 and PS3.

If you own a Nintendo Switch let us know, would you pick up the latest from Telltale Games? Comment down below.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE