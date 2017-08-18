Take Down the Alien Hordes in Mothergunship

Join the Resistance and Blow Away some Aliens in Mothergunship

Aliens are invading and Earth is under attack! Your only course of action is to assemble some insane weapons and blow them all away. Mothergunship is coming and there’s a hot new trailer to prove it.

Billed as a bullet-hell FPS, this upcoming title from Grip Digital and Terrible Posture Games situates you right on the enemy mothership. It’s just you, your crazy guns and an enormous horde of aliens. The game’s layout is procedurally generated, preventing any shortcuts such as memorization and repetition. If you’re going to survive this battle, it will be due to superior skills and firepower, nothing more. Like any good bullet-hell FPS, the bosses dwarf the regular enemies in size and power by several magnitudes. Seems like a real confidence-booster if you can actually win against one, no?

The game will be playable at both this years’ Gamescom and PAX West, so we’re due for a new infusion of information regarding this upcoming title. The trailer is oddly fixated on tree frogs. As in, one of them boasts about their contributions to the resistance while fully decked out in military gear. Does this game take place in some alternate Earth where science has given us some crazy new subspecies? Or is this just like the characters in Star Fox, something we’re not meant to think about very hard? Either way, Mothergunship launches for PS4, PC and Xbox One sometime next year.

SOURCE: Press Release