Persona 5 Cosplay is Pure Fire 

Welcome back to our weekend cosplay feature. A couple of weeks ago we blew you away with some stunning body paint cosplay that left little to the imagination. The body paint cosplay is almost as good, if not better than some of the cosplay from the “Queen of Cosplay” herself, Jessica Nigri. We are always on the hunt for amazing cosplay. Whether it be crazy NSFW cosplay from Russia or some sizzling cosplay from a gaming convention, we always want to share the best work from around the globe. This week, we have some killer Persona 5 cosplay. Check out the first pic here:

Persona 5 Cosplay Top

Persona 5 has been out for awhile and is easily one of the best games of the year, so far. Check out our comprehensive list of the top 10 games released in 2017 so far HERE. The game was also released in South Korea and naturally attracted many fans there, including cosplayers. Take a look at Korean girl RUMI’s cosplay of Takamaki Ann, aka Panther, one of the main protagonists in the game.

Persona 5 Cosplay 1

Persona 5 Cosplay 2

