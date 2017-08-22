The Release Date for The Crew 2 Has Been Revealed and It Might Be Sooner Than You Think

The Crew 2 Will Be Available Next Year

The lineup of games coming in Spring 2018 just got a whole lot better. Alongside an awesome new gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2017, Ubisoft confirmed that The Crew 2 will be released next year.

Considering The Crew 2 was just announced at E3 in June, it’s exciting that fans won’t have to wait too long to get their hands on the racing title. The Crew 2 is set to launch on March 18th, 2018 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. It was also announced that a beta will take place before the release, which you can register for here.

Ubisoft has also unveiled some new pre-order incentives for the upcoming title as well. According to the publisher, if you decide to pre-order any one of the three editions of the game, you will be able to play three days before launch! The different editions are Standard, Deluxe, and Gold. And of course while each version has it’s own exclusive content available, all pre-ordered editions will guarantee access to the Legendary Motors Pack, which includes the Mercedes-AMG C 63, Touring Car 2016, and the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 2017.

If you’re trying to decide which edition to pick up, worry not, as each version has been outlined. The Standard edition includes the base game only, with no additional content for $59.99 USD. The Deluxe version, just ten dollars more at $69.99 USD, includes the base game and pre-order bonuses, as well as the Motorsports Deluxe Pack. This feature includes three character outfits, as well as the Ford F-150 Raptor Race Truck 2017, the Abarth 500 2008 Monster Truck Edition, and the Pilatus PC-21 aerobatics plane.

Finally, the Gold edition contains the season pass and both the pre-order incentives, as well as the Motorsports Deluxe Pack. All of the editions can be purchased either digitally or psychically, however the digital version is slightly cheaper at $99.99 USD, than the physical edition at $109.99. This is because if you treat yourself to the Gold edition in stores it comes with a ‘complimentary’ steelbook case.

And of course, Ubisoft couldn’t give us new information without offering a look at The Crew 2 in an all new gameplay trailer. You can check it out below.

SOURCE