Rumour: ReCore: Definitive Edition Is Releasing at the End of the Month

If frequent rumours and some screenshots are to be believed, the Xbox One/PC Play Anywhere title, ReCore, may be getting a second chance in the form of ReCore: Definitive Edition.

Developed by Comcept and Armature Studio with a concept from Mega Man creator Keiji Inafune, Recore came out last year in September to a lukewarm reception from critics alike. In short, it was a competent third-person action adventure game plagued with technical issues and a repetitive gameplay loop. The patches that followed addressed things like loading times but in the end, ReCore suffered from a lack of polish and hardly lived up to its budget price tag. Now, however, it appears a definitive edition is looking to clear up most of these problems while adding some new features to boot. Microsoft has yet to make an official announcement, but with Gamescom 2017 approaching real soon, we’re expecting a reveal during the Xbox briefing.

A source from IndianNoob apparently has the details including an August 29th release date. It will have HDR support, high-resolution graphics (this may simply mean a boost to 4K), and a new mission called “Eye of Obsidian.” A new corebot known as

“T8NK” will be added as well, providing player character Joule more tools to play around with during her adventure.

ReCore: Definitive Edition releases on August 29. Comes with:

– HDR

– High resolution graphics

– new mission called "Eye of Obsidian" pic.twitter.com/8VNJmbRhKu — Saurabh Charde (@SaurabhCharde) August 10, 2017

ReCore: Definitive Edition will be released in both physical and digital copies. It is also being reported that all of the above content will be delivered for free to all existing ReCore owners in the form of a patch. This is backed up by some Xbox One players last month that saw the game’s tile get updated with the new Definitive tag, further giving credence to this rumour.

While it certainly is a little unusual for a game that never had any DLC to get a definitive edition, it is nice to see ReCore get another shot even if no one is really talking about it anymore. In a year where the Xbox One is struggling with exclusive content, maybe this new release will allow it to get noticed a bit more.

