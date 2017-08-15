PlayStation Store Sale Offering Over 50% off Games New & Old

Big Names, Big Discounts

The “Attack of the Blockbuster” sale has arrived for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3, and it involves a big list of names. Titles span multiple genres with games new and old, all of which are witnessing major price drops. On to the deals.

PS Plus subscribers receive an additional discount toward digital purchases. Big names include Xcom 2 for $29.99, Mass Effect Andromeda for $31.99, and Titanfall 2 for $23.99. Some of the big names in triple-A gaming. FYI, Xcom 2‘s gigantic expansion is arriving at the end of this month.

Or perhaps you’ve taken a shining to some oldies but goodies. The PlayStation Store is filled with deals on classic collections. Three of the most noteworthy are Destiny – The Collection ($35.99), Borderlands: The Handsome Collection ($25.79), and BioShock: The Collection ($35.99).

But there’s a lot more to witness when you go to the PlayStation store now. It’s not called the ‘Attack of the Blockbuster’ for nothing. Whether it’s a Telltale game, a shooter like Metro Redux or an RPG like Dragon Age: Inquisition, chances are you’ll find what you’re looking for. You can get started by visiting the store here.

Sale starts today, August 15, and lasts for about a week. So you have some time to browse the catalog. When you’re done, check back for more deals and gaming updates. We’ll see you then.

