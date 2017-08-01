New Sexy Shaders Just Released for Injustice 2 – Support Esports

Paint Any Injustice 2 Character in Gold and Silver

Injustice 2 is the critically acclaimed fighting game developed by NetherRealm Studios. Some would argue it’s their best game yet. And with all the content available, how can you not? And today, they’ve released a new line of shaders for all our favorite DC characters.

The new Injustice 2 tournament shaders are purely aesthetic and make for a great addition to your customization table. They’re like skins, only they’re made to change the color of your armor. And they’ll work on every armor design, no matter how you choose to outfit your hero.

Furthermore, Warner Bros. is donating a portion of the profits to support eSports and community events. As you can imagine, this will help pave the way for competitive tournaments surrounding Injustice 2.

To access new Tournament shaders, players have to log in to Injustice 2 and purchase each shader manually. They do not come as a part of any DLC pack. You have to select “Customize Characters” from the Main Menu, select your character of choice and then unlock the shader with crystals. Each shader costs 5,000 crystals, which you can obtain in the game (but are a bit difficult to get).

Crystals can always be purchased from the Microsoft or PlayStation stores. So, if you want all shaders, they may be your best option.

If you haven’t already, you can view our Injustice 2 review and see why it makes for such a great addition to the fighting genre. And let us know your thoughts on these new cosmetic additions. Will you be obtaining one or several? Comment down below.