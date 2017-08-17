Lovecraft-Style Horror Game Conarium Coming to Consoles in 2018

Players Will Have More Ways to Go a Little Crazy with Conarium Next Year

Conarium, the first-person Lovecraft-style horror game, is coming to consoles next year. If you were hoping to get at this title but could not, perhaps this will be your chance? If nothing else, it definitely looks pretty cool.

If you’re in need of a refresher, Conarium takes place in an abandoned base in the Antarctic. You play one of four scientists who have been tampering with forces utterly beyond your comprehension. The consequences of which are numerous, including madness, death and what appears to be some redecorating. The gameplay is mostly exploration and puzzle-solving, with the added touch of Lovecraft-style crazy dripping from every visible structure in the game.

While there’s no set release date for the console version, we do know that it’s coming in early 2018. Hopefully this means prospective players won’t have to wait too long to dive into some delicious Lovecraft insanity. If you’re curious about this title, check out the launch trailer for the PC version below!

SOURCE: Press Release