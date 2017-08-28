Share This

 

The Lost Legacy Puts PS4 Exclusives at the Top of UK Charts yet Again

Racing Title F1 2017 Takes the No.2 Spot

With a new week comes another introduction of the top software sales in gaming. And after 5 weeks of Crash enjoying the throne, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy has come to usurp the no.1 spot.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy actually fell by two spots, overtaken by both Lost Legacy and F1 2017. Note that titles are tracked according to physical retail sales and not digital. That said, Naughty Dog’s standalone spin-off reached less than half of Uncharted 4’s sales. Even so, the game has been met with amicable reviews, many of the highest ratings praising the game’s polish and content despite a shorter story length than its predecessor.

You can find the rest of the week’s top games below. This week saw the debut of F1 2017 at no.2 while Madden NFL 18 debuted at no.4speaking of which, you can view our review of the football title to see how EA has created a game changer.

With little more than a year to develop their spin-off title, Naughty Dog has managed to recapture more of the magic from the Uncharted series. If you have yet to play the game, now’s a good time to step into our review: “Nathan Who?.” Moreover, you can read our exclusive interview with Game Director Kurt Margenau and Lead Designer James Cooper about its development. Then check back for more of the latest gaming news as it arrives.

