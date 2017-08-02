LawBreakers Goes Gold for PlayStation 4; Collector’s Edition Revealed

Gravity-Defying Action Coming Very Soon

The LawBreakers open beta just ended, and we’ve just been hit with a bit of news. The PlayStation 4 version of the game has gone gold. Such is what we learn from the game’s official Twitter feed.

So what’s next? Well, the game releases very soon, and it may serve a breath of fresh air to the fans of the FPS genre. Soon, anyone will be able to battle in zero-gravity zones where it’s constantly raining bullets. All for the price of $29.99.

If you’re completely new to the game, know that LawBreakers is essentially a deathmatch between two groups of eight characters. Although, there are multiple, fun modes to the game. And there are sixteen different characters with a total of eight classes. Learning is a hands-on affair as you are thrown into the fire, literally floating in maps of gun fire. You can heal, melee, and rocket-launch your way into the fight. Every class plays completely differently from the last. If Overwatch and Titanfall had a baby, this would probably be it.

In conjunction with the gold announcement, Boss Key has revealed the LawBreakers Collector’s Edition. Available August 4th, the Collector’s Edition will come in limited quantities and include the following components:

[Physical] LawBreakers physical game for PlayStation 4 – a $39.99 value

[Digital] LawBreakers digital game code for PlayStation 4 delivered via email – a $29.99 value

[Physical] Abaddon’s Journal – a journal ripped from the LawBreakers game world, featuring 50+ pages containing original fiction, art, and blank, functional, journal pages – a $19.99 value (final design may vary from mockup)

a journal ripped from the LawBreakers game world, featuring 50+ pages containing original fiction, art, and blank, functional, journal pages – a $19.99 value (final design may vary from mockup) [Physical] Two LawBreakers ultra premium character card packs featuring thick card stock and foil – one pack for each faction (LAW and BREAKERS) – a $9.99 value

[Physical] Exclusive vinyl LawBreakers sticker set plus a Deadzo sticker and postcard – a $4.99 value

[Physical] Premium individually numbered box issued by order of purchase. The box is 7.75″ x 9.5″ x 1.75″. The box design features embossing and will be printed with a beautiful metallic silver ink.

While we know LawBreakers is coming to PC and PS4, there’s still no word on an Xbox One release. Cliff Bleszinski and Boss Key have not ruled it out, however. But they’ve pretty much ruled out a Nintendo Switch release. Expect more news after the game launches on August 8. Stay tuned.

Happy gaming.

Twitter