Headquarters Revealed for Call of Duty WW2, the Social Hub for Players

Instead of Sitting in a Lobby, You Interact with Other Players

In what is being referred as “The Dynamic Social Hub,” Sledgehammer Games has introduced a new zone into the Call of Duty franchise. As explained during the initial reveal, Call of Duty WW2’s social hub will provide players with a neutral space in between multiplayer matches. But it seems to be more than a leisure spot for players. Apparently, competition may carry on even in this space reserved for waiting and socializing.

You can think of the Headquarters as akin to the Tower in Bungie’s Destiny, except this space offers some additional activities. As the new trailer shows us, there are more ways for players to compete within Headquarters. These include target practice, obstacle courses, and 1v1 showdowns. By the looks of it, multiplayer battles can even occur in these areas. A beach invasion scene suggests that teams can fight for control of the beachhead–assuming those aren’t NPCs.

Another thing to note is how players interact with their own customized characters. Just about every player in the trailer is wearing different gear and/or sporting different fatigues, offering our first glimpse into the customization Sledgehammer promised.

Call of Duty WW2 arrives for PC, PS4, and Xbox One on November 7. From now until then, we anticipate more new content to be revealed. But if you would like to see what’s coming in the beta, you can view the recently revealed multiplayer footage showcasing maps and game modes.

Be sure to check back for more news and updates coming out of this week’s Gamescom.