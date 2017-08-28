Destiny 2 PS4 and Xbox One File Sizes Have Been Revealed

Destiny 2 File Sizes Drop

Last week, we posted our in-depth Destiny 2 preview where we had a chance to play the final build of the game at a recent event hosted by Activision. You can read that preview here. Today, we learned just how much room Destiny 2 will take up on your console and surprisingly enough it doesn’t take up as much room as you may think.

The file sizes for the console versions of Destiny 2 have been revealed and come in much smaller than expected. The Xbox One version clocks in at 29.15GB, according to the preload, while the PlayStation 4 version requires 30.87GB of free space. The file size on Windows PC has not been revealed yet. That is not too shabby and good news for those with not a lot of space.

When we previewed the game last week, we said: “Destiny 2’s gameplay feels nearly identical to the original game, but players are given far more to do in the European Dead Zone and beyond. The addition of Adventures, constant public events, Flashpoints, Lost Sectors, and high-value targets all administer a greater sense of exploration and progression. Devrim Kay’s presence breathes life into the open world in comparison to the spaces seen in Destiny 1, and there’s loot to collect around every corner. I myself am a moderate fan of the first game but was surprised at how much I enjoyed scavenging all of the EDZ in the sequel. If you’re a hardcore fan of Destiny, you’ll be happy with all there is to accomplish and discover within the public space. If Bungie continually updates all of the worlds with new Adventures, public events, and Lost Sectors, the gameplay should remain fresh for the foreseeable future. In addition to the time I spent within the EDZ, there’s still a ton of Destiny 2 content to analyze including the other public spaces, main narrative, strikes, PvP modes, the raid, and more. Be sure to keep it locked on COGconnected for our full Destiny 2 review closer to the game’s release on September 6th.”

Destiny 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, and for Windows PC on October 24.

SOURCE