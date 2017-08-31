Destiny 2 Live Action Trailer Is All about Saving Puppies, Guardians!

Led Zeppelin Has Been Replaced by the Beastie Boys

We are dangerously near the release of Destiny 2 so that Guardians can participate in a world without light. In anticipation of the release, the game is, once again, getting the live action treatment. We’re talking sci-fi theatrics, pretty actors, and fantastic music all in one.

According to Cayde-6, the new mission for guardians involves saving binge watching, puppies, and the Grand Canyon. You can view the Destiny 2 live-action trailer below:

On top of all of the above, players shall embark upon a new campaign to end the terror of Ghaul. As stated by the developer, Destiny 2 will have a surplus of story this time around, thus, more cinematics and hopefully more enemies. Needless to say, you may be doing more than just saving puppies.

Recently, the download size for Destiny 2 was revealed. You can check out how much hard drive space it takes here. Additionally, if you’re into rumors and very curious about the first DLC content for the game, you can check out our Trials of Osiris report here.

Destiny 2 launches for the PS4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017. The PC release date is set for October 24; meanwhile, the beta officially ends today.

If you enjoyed the live action trailer, let us know how awesome it was. If you thought it was terrible, let us know your true feelings.

Happy gaming.