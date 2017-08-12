Share This

 

Deadly Premonition Creator’s Next Game to Debut at PAX West

Swery65 Only Asks That You Come to the Panel with a Love for Coffee

The wonderfully bizarre Hidetaka “Swery65” Suehiro will be announcing his first new game in three years at an upcoming PAX West panel scheduled on September 2 between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. PT. The new game will also mark the first game for Swery65’s game studio, White Owls Inc., which officially opened its doors in Osaka earlier this year.

Hidetaka “Swery65” Suehiro

It’s really anyone’s guess what sort of game will be shown, as his company website notes plenty of projects including a VR one. If his panel description is anything to go by, Swery65 will be bringing his trademark Twin Peaks-like tastes that have driven his games to cult favorites to Seattle next month:

Coffee Time With Swery65

How I design games, what I get inspiration from, why I became a monk…

And at the end, I’ll announce my first new game in 3 years, the first since D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die!

I will have a cup of coffee at the talk, so please bring your cup of coffee as well. When you first come up to ask me a question, I’ll ask you about what kind of coffee you like. I don’t care who you are, if you don’t love coffee like I love coffee, I’ll ask you to leave. (Pending policy approval from PAX management.)

Again, the panel is currently listed at Wyvern Theatre at September 2nd, 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. PT. Do take those deets with a grain of salt as the panel is still prone to last-minute changes, as PAX sometimes do. I’ll be bringing my decaf black coffee and a Sinner’s Sandwich to the curious event.

Source: PAX West

