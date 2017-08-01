Dark Horse Comics Is Bringing The Witcher Adult Coloring Book to Life

To commemorate one of the most praised RPG series of all time, Dark Horse Comics is proud to announce that they’ll be bringing The Witcher adult coloring book to life. In conjunction with developer CD Projekt Red, Dark Horse Comics will be producing an official adult coloring book for the franchise, glorifying the journey of the game’s most memorable characters such as Geralt, Ciri, Triss, Yennefer, Shani, and Roach (GOAT), alongside other colorful characters and enemies in a variety of different settings.

Dark Horse Comics comments that the adult coloring book features an onslaught of “uniquely designed and highly detailed black-and-white illustrations” that are inspired by the series of games that came before it, including The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and the most recent installment, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The artists featured in the product notably include Marianna Strychowska, Yu-Chen Tang, and Scott Wade.

Composed of 96 full 10″ x 10″ pages of action, settings, and beloved characters, the adult coloring book for The Witcher is set to release for $14.99 USD on November 1st, 2017. The book is currently available for pre-order directly from Dark Horse Comics.

