Call of Duty: WWII Beta Is Live; Find Out How to Get Into The Beta Without a Pre-Order

Call of Duty: WWII Beta Kicks Off

The Call of Duty: WWII Beta is now live around the world on PlayStation 4. Players who pre-ordered Call of Duty: WWII on PS4 at participating retailers can jump into the first of two consecutive weekends of testing, now through Monday, August 28. Private Multiplayer Beta participants will experience a small sampling of the Call of Duty: WWII multiplayer offering, including some of the diverse maps set in iconic World War II locations, the all-new Divisions system and the objective-driven War mode. If you missed the chance to get into the Beta, you can still play this weekend.

If you pre-ordered the game, you were guaranteed a code for the beta, although US Comcast Xfinity customers can get a free beta code by using their customer number at a specific website. If you entered our contest, you might be one of our lucky winners. Check your inbox!

According to Twitter user Digital_Peasant, the Beta is a free demo in the Hong Kong PlayStation Store. Other users have chimed in with other areas that the demo is up for download in, like Indonesia. Check out his tweet

Here’s how to make a Hong Kong account so that you can get involved:

Select New User from the start-up menu

Select Create User

Create a PlayStation Network account

Prepare an email address that hasn’t previously been used for a PSN account

Set the region to Hong Kong and fill out the language and DOB fields

Set the district and city as Hong Kong

Enter the email address you prepped earlier

Create your profile

Verify your email address by following the instructions

Skip all the other stuff and you’re done

You can now head to the Store and download the free demo from the game’s page.

The Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta delivers a small slice of the full multiplayer experience for players to partake in, including Divisions, a reimagining of the create-a-class system. Divisions give players the ability to reinforce their individual play styles by choosing from five iconic World War II divisions, each with specific division training and division weapon skills. While the final design of Divisions is still in-progress, the Private Multiplayer Beta test will provide players an introduction to five in-game Divisions.

Across both testing weekends, players in the Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta will have access to multiple multiplayer maps set against the backdrop of the greatest conflict in history, designed for the fast-paced, grounded multiplayer battles Call of Duty fans know and love. In addition, players will test War Mode, the all-new team-driven assault and defend game mode, developed in partnership with Raven Software. Additional multiplayer content coming this November in the final product, including Headquarters, the esports suite of features and functionality, Supply Drops and Loot as well as more maps and game modes are not available in the Private Multiplayer Beta.

Fans will have another opportunity to join the Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta during its second weekend of testing as it opens up to players that have pre-ordered Call of Duty: WWII at participating retailers on either PS4 or Xbox One. The second Private Multiplayer Beta weekend begins on Friday, September 1, and runs through Monday, September 4. Players who participate in the Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta during either weekend will receive the exclusive Private Multiplayer Beta Combat Pack for use in Multiplayer, including a unique helmet, calling card and emblem. All of the latest Call of Duty: WWII Private Multiplayer Beta intel can be found at https://www.callofduty.com/wwii/beta.

Call of Duty: WWII, launching worldwide on November 3.

Source: Press Release & VG247