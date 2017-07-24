The New Times are Upon Us: Xbox One X Pre-Orders are Coming

Xbox One X Pre-Orders are on the Horizon; Also Crackdown 3

Microsoft’s Xbox One X will soon be available to pre-order according to Xbox head Phil Spencer.

Spencer took to Twitter to answer some questions from the community, including one regarding Xbox One X pre-orders. When asked when those would be made available, the Microsoft executive replied that approvals are done, and that the announcement including additional information will follow soon.

“Our plan is set for this. All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won’t be too much longer.”

Spencer talked about the upcoming Crackdown 3, which released a new trailer and gameplay videos over the weekend. Spencer confirmed that the open world title will be present at Gamescom next month with a “good demo”.

“Crackdown will be at Gamescom and we’ll show more there. Yes, I saw the SDCC stream. We’ll make sure we have a good demo.”





In his responses, Spencer talked about the uniqueness of Crackdown 3, shutting down the haters with some potable quotables:

“Unfair to judge people who don’t play all the time on demos but for those who play CD, know what LT does is critical..”

“Exactly. Crackdown has unique look/gameplay, If you haven’t played CD it’s tough to just pick up and go.”

He’s really defending that Crackdown 3 hard. I mean, you can only scale buildings in a single bound for so long and blast generic baddies before you consider it some form of punishment, right?

Crackdown 3 releases on Xbox One and Windows 10 later this year. The title will support 4K Ultra HD and HDR, and will offer various graphical enhancements on the Xbox One X. From Crackdown 3‘s press release:

“From out of nowhere, a new enemy attacked. Major metropolitan areas were hit with a never-before-seen form of elemental warfare, plunged into darkness and chaos. In the aftermath, the Agency picked-up a hot lead – and now they’ll stop at nothing to find the ones who knocked us down, to deliver a harsh dose of Justice… by any means necessary.”

The Xbox One X console will launch on November 7.

SOURCE