Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Stuns in Brand New 13 Minute Gameplay Footage

Over 13 Minutes of New Gameplay for Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Revealed

Today, Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed over 13 minutes of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy gameplay footage, showing off the the new environment of the Western Ghats. If you’ve been waiting with excitement for this title to release next month, you’re anticipation levels are sure to go through the roof now!

If you wanted to see the badassery that is both Nadine and Chloe, then you need to look no further! Naughty Dog and Sony released almost 14 minutes of footage showing the two characters exploring the gorgeous landscapes within the Western Ghats. These two ladies find themselves on the hunt for an ancient Indian artifact that takes them deep into the Western Ghats mountains in India, as they come face to face with the new antagonist, the ruthless Asav. You can check out the beautiful gameplay video below.

The developers realized there was a story to be told with both a series favourite, Chloe Frazer, and Nadine Ross, who made her appearance in the fourth title. At the PlayStation Experience last year, Naughty Dog announced that Uncharted: The Lost Legacy would be a standalone title which takes place after the events of Uncharted 4.

In addition to this stunning gameplay footage, Naughty Dog also released some gorgeous 4K screenshots from the PS4 Pro, revealing a few more details about the upcoming game! The area, as you can see in the gameplay, shows off the Western Ghats which is similar to the Madagascar open world type zones from Uncharted 4. And, just like in Uncharted 4, players will have access to the same jeep, winch, and off-road fun as the previous adventure! According to Shaun Escayg, the Creative Director, this is the largest area ever played within an Uncharted game. You can check out the screenshots at the bottom of this post.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will be available as a standalone game for $39.99 USD exclusively for the PlayStation 4. It launches on August 22nd in North America, and August 23rd in Europe! Even though it is a standalone adventure, it comes with access to Uncharted 4’s multiplayer game mode. If you pre-order The Lost Legacy, you will receive a free digital copy of Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy!

Will you be picking up Uncharted: The Lost Legacy? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

