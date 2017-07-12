Tangledeep Presents an Impeccable Pixel Art RPG to Steam Early Access Next Week

In a nostalgic homage to retro gaming, Impact Gameworks is bringing the absolutely pixel-perfect roguelike RPG, Tangledeep, straight to Steam Early Access next week! Tangledeep is a well-polished revival of classic SNES-era RPGs, filled with turn-based action across sprawling dungeons filled with bizarre foes, magical beast, ancient automatons, dangerous environments, and hybrid biomes.

The winding world you traverse is an ever-changing labyrinth that requires both patience and skill to navigate. Complete quests and collect items to assist your navigation through the procedurally-generated roads that lie ahead. For hundreds of years, the people who surround you have enjoyed the tranquility of their underground settlements, but the memories of the surface world compel you to take route to the mysterious outer environments. The only way to the top is through the labyrinth called “Tangledeep.”

The game itself is coupled with a robust and customizable job system with 9 unique jobs one can master, allowing players to engage their characters in deep, tactical combat. Different features also allow for players to craft the perfect level of challenge. You can choose the true roguelike challenge of permadeath through Heroic Mode, or simply return to town with Adventure Mode, for example. Progress can also be shared between characters with the banking system, or by planting magic trees or raising monsters in the town.

Accompanied by a riveting score by the lead developer and award-winning composer Andrew Aversa, working with both the legendary Hiroki Kikuta (Secret of Mana) and Grant Kirkhope (GoldenEye 007, Civilization: Beyond Earth), the game’s musical composition aims to take you back to the 16-bit era and scratch all those pixelated itches.

You can check out the Early Access Trailer in all of its retro glory in the video below!:

Tangledeep will be making its arrival on Steam Early Access next Wednesday on July 19th for Windows PC, Mac, and Linux for $14.99.

SOURCE: Press Release