Cinematic Lead Says the Amount of Story in Destiny 2 Might Just Make Players Complain

Will Destiny 2 Feature Too Much Story?

Now if you’ve played the original Destiny game you know that the story elements, or lack there of, was highly criticized. In a recent interview with IGN, Senior Narrative Lead Jason Harris and Cinematic lead Matthew Ward discussed the story for Destiny 2 and just how it will compare to the first game.

Jason Harris and Matthew Ward explained that the development team learned a lot from the criticism they received from the original Destiny game, and hope to avoid the same mistakes. During Destiny 1 the team explored the world they created, finding stories they wanted to tell along the way, which has apparently influenced the development of Destiny 2 alot. This is what Ward had to say about the original game, “Destiny 1 in a way was foundational. It was meant to set up the world and ask a lot of questions, but not necessarily deliver too many answers. But leave enough out there for us to build upon.”

While they didn’t give away any specific story details, both Ward and Harris promised that Destiny 2 will feature a lot of story throughout the game. In fact, the amount of story available might just cause fans to complain about the sheer volume. “We’re learning from and listening to all the feedback we got on Destiny 1, and we’re applying it,” Ward said. “I hope people complain about how much story we have. That’d be the Reddit thread I’d like to read. ‘Too much damn story [makes angry typing gesture].” You can check out the full interview here.

Bungie has recently revealed the details about the open beta as well, which is coming to consoles next week! The open beta for PC players will launch next month. Check out all of the details about the open beta below.

Early Access beta period is July 18-20, 2017 on the PS4 and July 19-20, 2017 on the Xbox One.

Open Beta takes place for all players between July 21 and July 23.

Beta participants will get to play the opening of Destiny 2’s new, cinematic story campaign, take on the three-player cooperative Inverted Spire Strike and battle in two competitive multiplayer modes.

Destiny 2 will be released on September 6th on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and on October 24th on the PC.

SOURCE