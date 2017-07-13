Gran Turismo Sport Gets a Release Date and Official Box Art

Here’s What Your Copy of Gran Turismo Sport May Look Like

Gran Turismo Sport is coming to the PS4, the first major release since the last generation, and it’s coming this October. Sony broke the news via the latest European trailer, which you can watch below

Up until now, we only knew the game would come sometime in the fall. After a delay and long-winding closed beta, we now know it will release on October 17 (October 18 for Europe and Austrailia). As time goes by, Sony intends to reveal many of the new cars and tracks. Thus, you can expect all-new gameplay footage. Moreover, it will be in 4K. Before then, you can discover the game’s newly revealed box art. Apparently, there will be a Steelbook and Collector’s Edition, which you can find below.

Gran Turismo Sport will race at 60 frames per second with 4K resolution. Additionally, the game will contain HDR and VR support. You can gain more intel through our hands-on impressions.

Unfortunately, the update in GTR’s resolution came at the cost of dynamic weather and time. Appreciatively though, time and weather can still be adjusted before each race.

