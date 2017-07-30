EA CEO Is Rather Pleased with Red Dead Redemption 2’s Delay

It’s Like the Wolves Get Their Chance to Feed before the Bear Comes

One of the most anticipated releases of 2017 was Red Dead Redemption 2 (Key word: was). But, ever since the delay announcement, we’ve had to prolong our excitement for another six months. And while fans are hot with anticipation, Electronic Arts is relieved.

Obviously, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a big event for gamers but that’s also the case for competition. Its delay means “new opportunities” for the latter half of 2017; this is especially true of EA. While EA CEO Blake Jorgensen admits the game can take sales away, he also admits that Rockstar’s major IP is good for the industry.

“What we’ve found historically, we’ve had many times where we’ve gone into quarters that looked daunting because of the competition,” said Jorgensen. “Think back to [Grand Theft Auto 5] when it came out, and what we actually found is it grows the overall market. It drives console sales. Oftentimes, many of those titles get bundled to help drive or reduce the price of a console for the consumer, and it drives excitement in the marketplace, and we like that. It benefits the consumer and it benefits us because it generates a lot of buzz around games.”

However, now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming later, this gives EA’s properties a much better chance in the market. The original release date for Rockstar’s IP would’ve landed near games like Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, Need for Speed: Payback, and Star Wars Battlefront 2. And if Grand Theft Auto V’s success is any indication, RDR2 will have a very long shelf life. Even so, Jorgensen reiterates that its release will benefit everyone:

“So I don’t think it bothers us, but it excites us, I’d say instead,” he continued. “And you might remember, no [Red Dead Redemption 2] that was originally in the plans for our third quarter, fourth quarter of the calendar year, so that does open up a little bit of opportunity, I think, for everybody.”

What are your thoughts on RDR2’s delay? Do you agree with Jorgensen’s statements? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE