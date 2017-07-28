It Has Been Announced That DOOM Is Available to Play for Free This Weekend

DOOM is Free to Play This Weekend

Have you been waiting to play DOOM for a while? Well, now you’ll get that chance as the popular game is available to play for free, all weekend long. Just over a week ago, the latest update for DOOM was released making the DLC packs free for everyone who owns the title. As part of this free to play weekend, players will also have access to these DLC!

It has been announced that DOOM will be a free to play until Monday, July 31st, however there are some requirements in order to be able to play it. As the offer is only available on the PlayStation, you need to have a PlayStation 4, and you will also need to hold a current PlayStation Plus subscription. If you have both of these, you will have access to the full game of DOOM, as well as the three multiplayer DLC packs: Unto the Evil, Hell Followed, and Bloodfall!

If you haven’t heard much of the award winning title, DOOM is a first-person shooter that features brutality at its finest, as players fight off hordes of demons within the depths of Hell. After Monday, you will be unable to play through the rest of DOOM unless you buy it, so if you like what you see, you’re in luck as it’s on sale right now for only $16 USD/ $20 CAD.

In other PlayStation Plus news, the free games for August have been announced, which include Just Cause 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, for the PS4, as well as Super Motherload and Snakeball for the PS3. Downwell and Level 22 are the free to play titles for August too! Unfortunately for those of you in Europe, the price to receive these bonuses will be increasing at the end of next month, as both the annual subscription and the quarterly, and monthly PS subscriptions.

Will you be joining in on the action of DOOM? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for updates!

