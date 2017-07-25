Destiny 2 Might Not Be So Bad, Because We Don’t Know What Bungie’s Planning

Bungie’s Luke Smith Shares Destiny 2’s Secret Plans

The Destiny 2 console beta has come to a close, and most of the participants have the same sentiment: “we really didn’t get to do anything.” That was by design: Bungie since they want to keep “a whole bunch of the game secret”, according to Game Director Luke Smith in a recent interview on the Namek vs Saiyan podcast:

“The beta is an extremely small slice, intentionally so. We’re actually keeping a whole bunch of the game secret.

We disabled progression which is a huge part of Destiny 2, we’re not really showing any of our open world, we’re focusing on one map of our competitive playlist. We very intentionally have made the beta focus on the technical diligence with a very small slice of content so that players can be surprised and delighted in September.

This was influenced in some ways by the original Destiny beta, but also influenced by our experience with The Taken King. We had a whole bunch of content we never told players about, we just let them experience it. We didn’t come out and make big statements, we instead focused on getting the game in the players’ hands and I think that strategy really paid out.

That’s really important to me because so much of Destiny 2 – like the first one – is about being part of the community. And discovering this game together, I think they’re going to have an amazing experience.”





Tell that to the Beta players, Luke. We’ll have to go to IGN First, where Bungie shared a video detailing more of the game’s narrative. Watch below:

Destiny 2 will have a beta on PC next month. Maybe there will be more stuff? Probably not?

Destiny 2 releases September 6th on console, with the PC release on October 24th.

