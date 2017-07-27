Dead by Daylight Free DLC Unleashes “The Huntress” in a New Chapter

A Lullaby for the Dark – Dead by Daylight Free DLC Unleashes a New, Suspenseful Chapter alongside “The Huntress”

Today is the day you can dive head first into the Dead by Daylight free DLC! An all-new Chapter arrives on PC titled “A Lullaby for the Dark” and it’s bringing a new killer, a new map, and a new survivor along with it. Now that “The Huntress” has been introduced to the game, so has the first long-range weapon. The Huntress chucks her hatchets at opponents with deadly precision.

The map “Mother’s Dwelling” is the home of the foul Huntress, which lies hidden deep within the forest. The same forest where she stalks her unsuspecting prey. The newest addition to the crew of survivors, David King, is a former all-star rugby player who wasted his life behind bars drinking and fighting. But, just maybe, he’ll be the perfect match against The Huntress and her wicked hatchet wielding.

Check out the official trailer for the new Dead by Daylight DLC – A Lullaby for the Dark – in the video below!:

In a new Chapter, explore the depths of Mother’s Dwelling through asymmetrical multiplayer hunts. This terrifying nightmare leads players on a lethal chase as killers and survivors entangle themselves in the ultimate game of cat and mouse.

A Lullaby for the Dark is available for free on PC via Steam today and other digital distribution channels today!

SOURCE: Press Release