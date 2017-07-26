Cyberpunk 2077 to Have Destructible Environments & Reactive Physics

CD Projekt Red Is Getting Very Physical with Their New IP

Our latest news coverage for Cyberpunk 2077 comes directly from a CD Projekt Red job posting. In their twitter feed, the developer revealed their purpose behind recruiting. In sum, it looks like their highly anticipated sci-fi title will have realistic physics and destruction.

Among the things we know by now is that CD Projekt Red is skilled at implementing photorealistic environments and physics. As we saw in The Witcher 3, small details such as trees swaying in the wind, Geralt’s hair, and reactionary AI proved that, ironically, realism was part of the fantasy experience.

So how will CDPR render their environment in Cyberpunk 2077? Well, when we pay particular attention to their “Environment Artist” job listing, here’s what the developer asks for:

“CD PROJEKT RED is currently looking for talented artists to join our environment art team in Warsaw to work on Cyberpunk 2077. The Environment Artist will create a wide range of photorealistic environments in futuristic settings, covering also physicalized objects and destruction models.”

Paying particular attention to the last sentence, we note “physicalized objects and destruction models.” From this, we determine that Cyberpunk 2077 will have an advanced game engine that utilizes physics. Essentially, it will allow for an interactive environment that facilitates real-time destruction and interesting visual affects. For example, gun shots could lead to lasting bullet holes. Explosions can leave char marks and incinerate cover, and so on.

Additionally, we must remember that the game is set in the future, with cities, which is very different from anything the developer has attempted before. Seeing as this is a much larger team than any of their previous projects, we can expect a much larger and more immersive setting. Also, a very refined realism factor.

The name of CD Projekt Red’s engine for Cyberpunk 2077 is REDengine 4, developed exclusively for their RPG titles. With all the strides they’re making, expect more interesting news coming out of the Warsaw-based studio. Until then,

Happy gaming.

SOURCE