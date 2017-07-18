Tabletop-SRPG Mash-Up Children of Zodiarcs Rolls onto PS4 and Steam Today

Children of Zodiarcs Uses Card Draws and Dice Rolls to Change up SRPG Combat

Cardboard Utopia, an indie studio based in Montreal, has launched its SRPG, Children of Zodiarcs, for Steam and PS4 today. For those who don’t know, its claim-to-fame is its dynamic character ability list that takes gameplay cues from tabletop RPGs.

Instead of bringing a static list of abilities, each attack, spell, and skill that your characters use in combat is determined by what cards you’ll randomly draw from a customizable deck you bring into battle. Cards can even be further upgraded too! The game also lets you roll a set of dice with different modifiers like healing, success rate, damage, and more. It’s a fun twist on taking the RNG calculation that happens in the background in the game’s algorithms to front and center. Everybody has a different way to roll their dice, and seeing the dice bounce across the screen is fun. You even get to reroll two dice to better your odds too!

The SRPG with a tactile touch to its tactics, Children of Zodiarcs is available for Steam now at 10% off until July 25th for 17.99 and digitally for PS4. I tried finding a price, but its store page is currently a bit loopy with the prices.