Aaron Flynn Departs from BioWare While Casey Hudson Returns to Assume GM Position

Godspeed, Flynn

It’s a bittersweet time at BioWare as Aaron Flynn will be leaving the studio at the end of July while Casey Hudson will be taking over as General Manager position. The announcement was made on BioWare’s official site with both Flynn and Hudson posting about the situation.

“I have been contemplating changes in my own life for some time, but when I heard that Casey had confirmed he was up for the task, I realized the opportunities before us,” Flynn wrote. “I will be working with him over the next couple of weeks to help catch him up and do my part to set him up for success to be the best GM he can be.”

A quick peek on Flynn’s Twitter showed an outpouring of gratitude for his efforts and passion as colleagues, peers, and journalists wished him well. Flynn has worked for the studio as various positions over the years such as Lead Programmer, Chief Technical Officer, and General Manager. During his time as GM in the last seven years, he helped steer the studio through launches for titles in the Mass Effect and Dragon Age series. He even served as the original director for Anthem, which of course was one of this year’s E3 2017 highlights.

Taking over for him, Hudson who returns after a three-year stint with Microsoft’s HoloLens division wrote about Flynn’s immense contribution to the studio while looking ahead for the Edmonton studio:

“I think I speak for everyone who has worked with Aaryn – and our fans – when I say thank you for everything. BioWare continues to hold a special magic – full of profoundly talented people, and an inspiring creative energy. When I look at the stunning progress Aaryn and the team has made with Anthem, and the other projects in the works, I truly believe our best is yet to come.”

While it’s unclear what’s in story for Flynn, his legacy in shepherding the studio is undeniable. We wish him all the best in his next adventure.

Source: BioWare