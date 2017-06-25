Xbox One Deals: Xcom 2, Hitman: The Complete First Season and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition at Low Prices
The weekend may be coming to a close, but we have one last great list of Xbox One deals for you! This week, grab great titles such as XCom 2 at 45% off, Hitman: The Complete First Season at 50% off, and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition at 35% off. Check out the rest of the goodies listed below!
Xbox One Deals – Games:
- Prey – $ ($20.47 Off)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – $ ($22.59 Off)
- Abzu – $ ($4.11 Off)
- Fallout 4 – $19.99 ($10.00)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ ($13.91 Off)
- For Honor – $ ($10.19 Off)
- Gears of war 4 – $29.95 ($30.04 Off)
- Hitman The Complete First Season – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim -Special Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $38.90 ($21.09 Off)
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided – $ ($43.39 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $ ($26.59 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Legacy Edition – $ ($27.69 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $ ($16.74 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $ ($12.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $24.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $ ($13.75 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider – $27.79 ($12.20 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($23.45 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $42.99 ($17.00 Off)
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 – $ ($20.11 Off)
- Doom – $20.38 ($9.61 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($18.12 Off)
- NHL 17 – $33 ($10.66 Off)
- FIFA 17 – $ ($11.19 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($15.80 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $24.59 ($35.40 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $ ($14.33 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians – $20.89 ($19.10 Off)
- Halo 5: Guardians Limited Edition – $ ($72.01 Off)
- BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND – $ ($28.04 Off)
- BioShock: The Collection – $24.98 ($15.01 Off)
- Just Dance 2017 – $50 ($22.49 Off)
- Guitar Hero Live Supreme Party Edition 2 Pack Bundle – $($30.47 Off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered – $ ($21.96 Off)
Xbox One Deals – Hardware:
- Xbox One S 2TB Console – Gears of War 4 Limited Edition Bundle – $374.99 ($75.00 Off)
- Sades SA938 Headset – $49.99 ($150.00 Off)
- Sades SA933 7.1 Surround Headset – $59.99 ($140.00 Off)
- Sades SA926 Headset – $59.99 ($100.00 Off)
- Sades 807 3.5mm Headset – $19.99 ($25.99 Off)
- Sades 935 Headset – $39.99 ($60.00 Off)
- G813 3.5mm Wired Headset – $23.99 ($56.00 Off)
- Razer Wildcat – eSports Customizable Premium Controller – $ ($75.28 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Gears of War 4 JD Fenix Limited Edition – $55.61 ($19.38 Off)
- Xbox Wireless Controller – Dawn Shadow Special Edition – $ ($16.20 Off)
- Turtle Beach – Ear Force XO Seven Pro Premium Gaming Headset – Superhuman Hearing – $89.95 ($70.00 Off)
- Sades Over-Ear Stereo Bass Gaming Headphone – $23.99 ($16.00 Off)
- Sades 810 Headset – $27.99 ($62.00 Off)
- Beexcellent Gaming Headset with Mic – $22.99 ($14.00 Off)
- Xbox One Media Remote – $17.97 ($7.02 Off)
That marks the end of our list of Xbox One deals! If your just tuning in now, be sure to also to check out our list of Windows PC deals and PS4 deals.