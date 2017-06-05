Wargaming Partners with Warner Bros. To Commemorate Dunkirk

Video Games and Film to Pay Tribute to the WW2 Event in Their Own Fashion

Wargaming.net has announced their new partnership with Warner Bros. to remember the events that took place from May 26th to June 4th, 1940. The feature film that pays homage to the event, Dunkirk, arrives in theaters on July 21st, and Wargaming intends to celebrate the release with all-new video game content.

As a renowned publisher of free-to-play WW2 video games, Wargaming.net will deliver new events related to the historic evacuation and battle. Thus, any of its 180 million registered players can experience new battles with the vehicles involved in Dunkirk. As the publisher stated in a press release, there will be themed events across all three of their gigantic platforms: World of Tanks, World of Warships and World of Warplanes.

“We believe Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be an unforgettable film about one of the most momentous accomplishments of World War II,” stated Erik Whiteford, Head of Marketing, Wargaming America, “and we are honored to be in a partnership with a creative endeavor that shares our passion for honoring and preserving the incredible events that define that era.”

Coming up upon the 77th anniversary of the event,”Remember Dunkirk” will be the running theme of Wargaming’s online sphere as players battle it out in multiplayer on land, sea, and air. For more information on this commemoration, you can visit rememberdunkirk.com.

Are you a registered member of Wargaming.net? If so, let us know your thoughts on this partnership with Warner Bros. Or maybe you’re hyped for the movie? Just as well, comment down below.

About Wargaming

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher and one of the leaders in the free-to-play MMO market. Founded as a privately held company in 1998, Wargaming has shipped more than 15 titles. Currently, Wargaming is focused on its team-based MMO war series dedicated to the mid-20th century warfare that include the armored World of Tanks, the flight combat World of Warplanes, and the naval World of Warships. The three intertwined titles form a common gaming universe integrated within the portal www.wargaming.net.

As part of its multiplatform line-up, the company has introduced World of Tanks on Xbox and World of Tanks Blitz on mobiles, tablets, Windows 10 PCs and Mac OS X. Launched in 2014 and 2015, World of Tanks on Xbox introduced epic tank-on-tank battles to console gamers and offers the first cross-platform gaming experience between Xbox 360 and Xbox One. In 2016, Wargaming released World of Tanks for Sony’s PlayStation®4, continuing its console campaign.