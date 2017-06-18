It Has Been Confirmed That Shinji Mikami Will Not Direct The Evil Within 2

The Evil Within 2 Will Not Be Directed By Shinji Mikami

There is a second Evil Within title coming later this year and last week, when we told you that The Evil Within 2 was leaked in a Reddit ad it was unclear who was directing the sequel. Now however, it has been confirmed that the famous director from the first game, Shinji Mikami, will not be.

Shinji Mikami, the director behind Resident Evil, will still be on the project serving as a producer however he will not be directing The Evil Within 2. So far there has been no explanation given as to why Mikami will not be the director for The Evil Within 2, however many fans are speculating that he could be working on a different project for Bethesda or that he is taking a break from directing all together. Until Bethesda addresses this, we won’t know for sure.

Now you may be wondering who will be directing the second title in the Evil Within series, and it’s someone who is not new to the series. John Johanas will be the director for The Evil Within 2 and during the original title he worked as the visual effects designer, as well as the director for the two DLCs. Although some fans of the series may not be too happy to hear that Mikami won’t be working on the upcoming title in a director capacity, it’s not uncommon for the position to switch hands during a game series.

Of course at this time it isn’t clear how much involvement Shinji Mikami will have as a producer, or if he’ll have an influence on the story, but from what the trailers have shown, The Evil Within 2 seems to be keeping the same visuals, tone and creative horror aspects. It remains to be seen how this change in director will affect the game overall and how it is received by fans. The Evil Within 2 is out Friday, October 13th, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

