Celebrate the Release of The Mummy with an Interactive VR Experience, Console Game, and More

The Mummy releases tomorrow and is set to receive three brand-new digital experiences along with it. Taking players into action-packed, exciting, and immersive worlds, The Mummy interactive VR experience, mobile game, and console game are all treats that fans of the action-packed thriller can enjoy beyond the big screen.

Tickets are currently on sale for The Mummy Prodigium Strike VR Experience from Starbreeze Studios, the location-based VR game in which players will take on the role of a Prodigium agent tasked with capturing the ancient Princess Ahmanet-all. On their mission, they’ll be required to battle hordes of ravens, spiders, and the undead on their way to capturing her. While utilizing the 210-degree virtual reality headset StarVR and throwing a player into a set of unique 4D experience-enhancing elements, this thrill-ride can be found at Los Angeles at Hollywood & Highland Center and at IMAX VR center in Los Angeles and New York City, with tickets available now for $15 on location at Hollywood & Highland, and for $12 at www.IMAXVR.com.

For those who can’t make it out to one of the designated locations for the virtual reality experience, there are still plenty of ways to top-off your movie going experience outside of the cinema. With The Mummy Dark Universe Stories from Night School Studio arriving later this month, gamers can jump into an episodic, supernatural adventure game for iOS and Android mobile devices, choosing from multiple narratives in an immersive tale.

The Mummy Demastered console game from WayForward will be launching in late August, creating an all-new platforming adventure game based on The Mummy. Enter a world of evil as an elite Prodigium agent tasked with the duty of taking down Princess Ahmanet’s army of the undead in a retro-inspired adventure on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam.

Will you be taking part in the grand adventures of The Mummy off screen? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE: Press Release