Microsoft Ultimate Game Sale to Kick off with Titles up to 50% Off

Hundreds of Discounted Games across Windows and Xbox Stores

This Summer is kicking into high gear with news of sales and free games in all directions. In our latest segment of how to empty your wallet, we bring you news of The Microsoft Ultimate Game Sale. We’ll be witnessing PC and console discounts this Friday, June 30th.

According to the official Windows blog, there will be deals on more than 350 games, with up to 50% off Microsoft exclusives whether you’re a console or PC player, or both.

Furthermore, the Microsoft Ultimate Game Sale will offer additional deals on gaming hardware and accessories. No word yet one what these will be exactly, but the page will update its list of discounted items appropriately. Along with savings, the sale is offering prizes through their Ultimate Game Face Sweepstakes.

Two special prize packages will be awarded, a PC gaming rig and a special Xbox One. All you have to do is share a photo of your Ultimate Game Face on Twitter or Instagram. Then tag #UltimateGameFace AND #XboxSweepstakes or #PCSweepstakes. You have from now until Monday, July 10. For more details, you can visit microsoft.com/ultimategameface.

Check back for updates with the list of games and gaming accessories. We’ll have more of the latest. For now, drop a comment down below. Will you be showing your game face?

SOURCE