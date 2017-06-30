The Latest Update for Injustice 2 Has Just Dropped, and It’s Massive

Injustice 2 Update Live Now

Last week we told you that Sub-Zero is coming to Injustice 2, and now a large new update has dropped! This update offers a bunch of bug fixes, balance updates and other improvements, including a some tweaks for Red Hood who was released earlier this month as part of a DLC.

To go with this new update NetherRealm Studios, developer of Injustice 2, released the patch notes outlining the long list of changes coming to the game as a result of the update. There is a restriction that has been added that only allows players to use certain stage item interactions once per combo only. Of course there are also a number of changes to the latest character added to the game: Red Hood. These include a damage reduction to his move shrapnel blast, a damage increase to the same moves meter burn, among others. As he is the newest character of the game, Red Hood has a larger patch list than the others.

The next character, Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero, comes to Injustice 2 on July 11th. You can check out the full list of patch notes below.

General Gameplay Fixes: